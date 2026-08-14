New Zealand Tourism Recovery Hits 95% of Pre-Pandemic Levels

New Zealand's tourism recovery gathered more pace in June 2026, with international visitor arrivals reaching 95 per cent of the level recorded during the same month in 2019, giving the country's tourism and hospitality sector another encouraging sign that overseas travel demand is moving closer to a full recovery.

Figures from Statistics New Zealand show 201,900 international visitors arrived during June, an increase of 8.1 per cent compared with June 2025. Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said the numbers demonstrate how much progress the industry has made over the past year, as visitor volumes continue moving towards pre-pandemic levels while supporting businesses and communities that depend heavily on international tourism.

Visitor growth strengthens tourism recovery

The latest figures support the government's wider ambition to double the value of New Zealand's tourism exports by 2034, with international travellers contributing through accommodation, restaurants, transport, attractions, retail spending and tourism activities across the country.

Upston said tourism has an important role in economic growth, making the continued increase in international arrivals significant beyond the tourism industry itself. The June performance also came during a challenging period for international aviation, with International Air Transport Association data showing global air passenger demand fell 1.7 per cent in June compared with the same month a year earlier.

New Zealand's ability to record higher visitor numbers against that backdrop points to continued international interest in the destination, particularly among travellers looking for nature, outdoor activities, distinctive local experiences and a winter holiday in the Southern Hemisphere.

Australia and China drive international arrivals

Australia remained comfortably New Zealand's largest international visitor market in June, delivering 108,200 arrivals, 14 per cent more than in June 2025. The figures underline the importance of the trans-Tasman travel market, where geographic proximity and strong air connections make New Zealand an accessible overseas destination for Australian travellers seeking short breaks and winter holidays.

China also delivered notable growth, with 14,300 visitors arriving during the month, representing a 27 per cent increase from June last year. Continued improvement from China is particularly valuable for New Zealand's tourism recovery because the market was an important source of international visitors before the pandemic and has taken time to rebuild as international aviation capacity and outbound travel patterns have changed.

Annual visitor numbers climb above 3.67 million

The stronger June result adds to sustained growth across the full year, with New Zealand welcoming 3,674,600 overseas visitors in the 12 months ending June 2026. That was 299,300 more visitors than during the previous 12-month period, representing annual growth of 9 per cent.

Upston credited tourism and hospitality operators for continuing to attract international travellers despite uncertainty across global travel markets, pointing to the experiences offered by businesses throughout New Zealand as an important part of the country's appeal.

With monthly arrivals now at 95 per cent of June 2019 levels and major markets including Australia and China recording further gains, the latest data suggests New Zealand is closing the remaining gap with its pre-pandemic international visitor numbers while building a larger tourism economy for the years ahead.