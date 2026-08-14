Taiwan's Tri-Referendum Showdown: Lawmakers Greenlight Controversial Issues

In a significant political move, Taiwan's parliament, led by the opposition, has voted to hold three controversial referendums. These include seeking public opinion on caning criminals convicted of sex crimes and fraud, supporting nuclear power, and allocating traffic fines for road safety.

These referendums, proposed by the opposition Kuomintang party and the small Taiwan People's Party, are still pending formal approval by the election commission, which will determine the voting date. The referendums could potentially align with the upcoming local elections on November 28.

With a demanding approval threshold of 25% of eligible voters, achieving successful referendums has traditionally been challenging. Nonetheless, this tactic of scheduling them alongside local elections may bolster turnout, a crucial factor for passing these measures.