Taiwan's Tri-Referendum Showdown: Lawmakers Greenlight Controversial Issues

Taiwan's parliament approved three referendums on caning for sex crimes, nuclear power, and using traffic fines for road safety. Awaiting election commission's approval, these may coincide with local elections on November 28. Past referendums faced hurdles, and voter turnout is crucial for passage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 12:04 IST
Taiwan's Tri-Referendum Showdown: Lawmakers Greenlight Controversial Issues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a significant political move, Taiwan's parliament, led by the opposition, has voted to hold three controversial referendums. These include seeking public opinion on caning criminals convicted of sex crimes and fraud, supporting nuclear power, and allocating traffic fines for road safety.

These referendums, proposed by the opposition Kuomintang party and the small Taiwan People's Party, are still pending formal approval by the election commission, which will determine the voting date. The referendums could potentially align with the upcoming local elections on November 28.

With a demanding approval threshold of 25% of eligible voters, achieving successful referendums has traditionally been challenging. Nonetheless, this tactic of scheduling them alongside local elections may bolster turnout, a crucial factor for passing these measures.

TRENDING

1
Baloch Voice for Justice Challenges Official Narrative of Giddar Bombing

Baloch Voice for Justice Challenges Official Narrative of Giddar Bombing

Global
2
Cyber Heist: French Taxpayer Data Breach

Cyber Heist: French Taxpayer Data Breach

France
3
Balochistan Civilian Casualties Spark Outcry: Paank Calls for Accountability

Balochistan Civilian Casualties Spark Outcry: Paank Calls for Accountability

Global
4
Call for Justice: PoJK Human Rights Council Demands Accountability

Call for Justice: PoJK Human Rights Council Demands Accountability

PoJK

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Waste to Wealth: Ethiopia’s Plastic Crisis Opens New Doors for a Circular Economy Transition

Ghana’s Gold Price Risk: IMF Warns Weak Banks and Central Bank Remain Exposed to Shocks

Diamond Slump Puts Botswana at Crossroads as AfDB Calls for New Investment and Growth Model

Global Services Boom Creates Jobs Beyond Borders, Opening New Opportunities for Local Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026