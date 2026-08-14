Jharkhand Government Urges Patience Amid Student Protests and MMDR Bill Dispute

Amid escalating tensions, Jharkhand Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey affirmed the government's commitment to addressing student protests over recruitment grievances, rebuffing the BJP's claims as unfounded. Engaging with media, she highlighted ongoing dialogues with student representatives, urging them to allow the administration time to fulfill their demands.

The minister also criticized the recently passed Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, warning of a potential Rs 10,000 crore loss to Jharkhand. She denounced the BJP's support for the bill, arguing it would severely hinder the state's development initiatives.

Alongside Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Tirkey vowed to challenge the bill, appealing to national leaders for intervention while maintaining open avenues for student dialogue. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Vijay Kumar Hansdak voiced similar concerns, alleging that the amendment favors big capitalists to the detriment of mineral-rich states.