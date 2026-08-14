DeepSeek Unveils Premium V4 Pro AI Model with Competitive Pricing Strategy

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has launched its V4 Pro model with a significant pricing increase over its V4 Flash version. The V4 Pro, designed to outperform its predecessors, is priced higher to leverage enhanced benchmark performance. The move is part of DeepSeek's broader strategy, including increased staffing and potential fundraising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 12:09 IST
DeepSeek Unveils Premium V4 Pro AI Model with Competitive Pricing Strategy
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In a bold move on Thursday, DeepSeek, a prominent Chinese artificial intelligence startup, officially released its highly anticipated V4 Pro model. Priced significantly higher than its predecessor, the V4 Flash, this premium offering aims to capitalize on its superior benchmark performance.

The new V4 Pro model, named V4-Pro-0813, is priced at $1.32 per million input tokens and $3.96 per million output tokens, marking a considerable increase from the V4 Flash's $0.14 and $0.28 listing on Artificial Analysis, an independent benchmarking firm.

DeepSeek has faced increasing competition as it works to convert its market prominence into a sustainable business, notably planning a new fundraising round valued at approximately $74 billion. With aspirations to double staffing and develop its own AI chips, DeepSeek is positioning itself as a significant player in the AI industry.

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