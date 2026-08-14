Breakthrough Case: Innovative Treatment Offers Hope in Advanced Gastric Cancer

Doctors report a rare case of prolonged survival in HER2-positive metastatic gastric cancer using a personalized treatment strategy. A mix of targeted therapy and precision interventions allowed for disease control beyond expectations, underscoring the potential of multidisciplinary and precision medicine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 12:09 IST
Breakthrough Case: Innovative Treatment Offers Hope in Advanced Gastric Cancer
The team of doctors, nurses, and staff who treated the 65-year old patient (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a groundbreaking development, a 65-year-old patient with HER2-positive metastatic gastric adenocarcinoma has demonstrated long-term survival owing to a personalized, multidisciplinary treatment approach. This case showcases how targeted therapy coupled with precision radiotherapy, surgery, and minimally invasive local interventions can significantly extend disease control even in advanced gastric cancer.

The patient, initially presenting with severe symptoms in 2018, responded remarkably well to a treatment regimen of CAPOX chemotherapy and trastuzumab. This combination led to a significant reduction in the primary tumor and liver metastases, enabling a shift to maintenance therapy and eventual conversion surgery, during which the stomach tumor was successfully removed.

Despite isolated disease progression in subsequent years, targeted local therapies including precision radiotherapy and microwave ablation managed recurrences effectively, allowing ongoing HER2-targeted therapy. Dr. Shyam Aggarwal emphasized the evolving landscape of gastric cancer treatment, lauding the role of key biomarkers and precision medicine in enhancing patient outcomes.

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