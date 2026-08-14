Martial Eagle Takes Flight in New SA Mint Coin Collection

One of Africa's most formidable birds of prey has found a new home in gold and silver, with the South African Mint unveiling the 2026 Martial Eagle as the latest release in its Odyssey of the Sky collection.

The martial eagle, known for its powerful build, exceptional eyesight and commanding presence across the African savannah, is the second bird featured in the seven-coin series. The collection celebrates Africa's remarkable birdlife while bringing wildlife stories into the world of collectable coins through detailed design and specialised minting.

African predator captured in precious metal

The 2026 collection is struck in 24-carat gold and fine silver, with the coin designs drawing inspiration from the martial eagle's strength and distinctive character. The species sits among Africa's most impressive aerial predators, with eyesight capable of detecting prey from several kilometres away.

Each coin also carries a signature African pattern, a recurring feature of the Odyssey of the Sky series that represents the relationship between people and the natural environment. Limited mintages across the collection are expected to add to its appeal among coin collectors and wildlife enthusiasts.

South African Mint Managing Director Richard Collocott described Odyssey of the Sky as more than a collection of coins, saying it celebrates Africa's birdlife alongside the artistry involved in modern minting. He said the Martial Eagle continues that story by giving collectors another carefully crafted addition to what has become one of the Mint's distinctive contemporary collections.

Martial Eagle meets the iconic Krugerrand

Two exclusive coin sets are among the standout features of the 2026 release, bringing the new Martial Eagle design together with one of South Africa's best-known numismatic names. The special editions pair an Odyssey of the Sky Martial Eagle coin with a Krugerrand carrying a specially minted martial eagle privy mark. The unusual combination connects the wildlife-focused collection with the internationally recognised Krugerrand while giving collectors an edition created specifically for this chapter of the series.

Strict production limits across the range mean only a set number of the coins will enter the market, adding an element of exclusivity to the annual release.

Seven releases will tell Africa's bird stories

The Martial Eagle represents the second chapter in a collection planned to unfold across seven annual releases, with each instalment focusing on an extraordinary bird and translating its story into precious metal.

For the South African Mint, the series also provides a platform to showcase local craftsmanship, design and minting innovation while placing African wildlife at the centre of each release. Collectors interested in the 2026 Martial Eagle collection can find further information through the South African Mint's official website and retail channels.