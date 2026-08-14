EaseMyTrip's Vision 2030: Driving Global Growth and Innovation

EaseMyTrip reported significant growth, with a 14.8% YoY increase in Gross Booking Revenue to Rs 2,371 crore in Q1 FY27, driven by international expansion and technological advancements including AI initiatives. The company's focus on diversified travel offerings and strategic partnerships is central to its Vision 2030 roadmap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 21:56 IST
EaseMyTrip's Vision 2030: Driving Global Growth and Innovation
EaseMyTrip official logo (Photo/ EaseMyTrip). Image Credit: ANI

EaseMyTrip has announced a robust 14.8% year-on-year rise in Gross Booking Revenue, reaching Rs 2,371 crore in Q1 FY27. The company attributed this growth to its expansion in international markets and enhanced technology offerings, including AI-driven solutions to improve customer experiences.

Notably, the online travel-tech platform achieved an impressive 45.2% year-on-year growth in its Dubai operations, amassing Rs 461.8 crore in revenue. This growth underscores the strategic importance of Dubai as a key international hub in EaseMyTrip's global expansion strategy.

Chairman & Founder Nishant Pitti highlighted the company's continued momentum across hotel and holiday segments, with room-night bookings soaring 95.4% year-on-year. EaseMyTrip's Vision 2030 roadmap emphasizes technological innovation, further international expansion, and partnership developments, aimed at creating a diversified and sustainable travel ecosystem.

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