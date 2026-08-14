EaseMyTrip's Vision 2030: Driving Global Growth and Innovation

EaseMyTrip has announced a robust 14.8% year-on-year rise in Gross Booking Revenue, reaching Rs 2,371 crore in Q1 FY27. The company attributed this growth to its expansion in international markets and enhanced technology offerings, including AI-driven solutions to improve customer experiences.

Notably, the online travel-tech platform achieved an impressive 45.2% year-on-year growth in its Dubai operations, amassing Rs 461.8 crore in revenue. This growth underscores the strategic importance of Dubai as a key international hub in EaseMyTrip's global expansion strategy.

Chairman & Founder Nishant Pitti highlighted the company's continued momentum across hotel and holiday segments, with room-night bookings soaring 95.4% year-on-year. EaseMyTrip's Vision 2030 roadmap emphasizes technological innovation, further international expansion, and partnership developments, aimed at creating a diversified and sustainable travel ecosystem.