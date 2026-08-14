South Sudan Refugees Face Dire Straits Amid Funding Crisis

More than 650,000 refugees in South Sudan risk losing their food aid in the coming weeks due to an alarming funding shortage, the United Nations warned on Friday. The potential cuts could compel many to return to conflict-scarred Sudan in search of assistance, further complicating an already dire situation.

South Sudan is grappling with one of the world's most severe hunger crises; over 7.8 million people in the country suffer acute food insecurity, with 2.2 million children severely malnourished. The country is also feeling the strain of a surge in refugees fleeing from Sudan, where violent conflict erupted in 2023, leading to a large-scale displacement crisis.

The U.N.'s World Food Programme (WFP) and UNHCR have warned that food distributions to the most vulnerable 240,000 refugees will cease in September unless emergency funds are found. The funding gap has already forced the reduction of food aid to half-rations. As conditions worsen, these agencies face a $37 million funding shortfall, which could halt further assistance by October.