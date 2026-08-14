Goldman Sachs Raises STOXX 600 Target Amid Strong Economic Signals
Goldman Sachs has increased its 12-month target for Europe's STOXX 600 index, citing strong corporate results in the first half of the year and a solid economic backdrop. The financial services firm now predicts the index will reach 695 points, up from the previous estimate of 660.
- Country:
- Europe
Goldman Sachs has revised its 12-month target for Europe's STOXX 600 index, indicating growing optimism about the region's economic future.
The Wall Street brokerage firm increased its projection to 695 points, highlighting strong corporate earnings in the first half of the year.
This adjustment from the previous target of 660 points underscores the robust economic backdrop that supports this bullish forecast.
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