Goldman Sachs Raises STOXX 600 Target Amid Strong Economic Signals

Goldman Sachs has increased its 12-month target for Europe's STOXX 600 index, citing strong corporate results in the first half of the year and a solid economic backdrop. The financial services firm now predicts the index will reach 695 points, up from the previous estimate of 660.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 17:39 IST
Goldman Sachs Raises STOXX 600 Target Amid Strong Economic Signals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Europe

Goldman Sachs has revised its 12-month target for Europe's STOXX 600 index, indicating growing optimism about the region's economic future.

The Wall Street brokerage firm increased its projection to 695 points, highlighting strong corporate earnings in the first half of the year.

This adjustment from the previous target of 660 points underscores the robust economic backdrop that supports this bullish forecast.

TRENDING

1
French Court Halts Social Media Ban for Under-15s

French Court Halts Social Media Ban for Under-15s

France
2
Shimla Prepares for Grand Independence Day Celebration at The Ridge

Shimla Prepares for Grand Independence Day Celebration at The Ridge

India
3
Congress Protests Nationwide Over Alleged Insult to Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress Protests Nationwide Over Alleged Insult to Mallikarjun Kharge

India
4
The Rising Tide: China's Maritime Maneuvers and Global Implications

The Rising Tide: China's Maritime Maneuvers and Global Implications

China

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Waste to Wealth: Ethiopia’s Plastic Crisis Opens New Doors for a Circular Economy Transition

Ghana’s Gold Price Risk: IMF Warns Weak Banks and Central Bank Remain Exposed to Shocks

Diamond Slump Puts Botswana at Crossroads as AfDB Calls for New Investment and Growth Model

Global Services Boom Creates Jobs Beyond Borders, Opening New Opportunities for Local Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026