Indonesia Boosts Budget for Free Meals Program

Indonesia plans to allocate around 240 trillion rupiah ($13.47 billion) for its free meals program in the 2027 budget, a substantial investment into food security, while the defense budget is set at 160 trillion rupiah ($8.98 billion).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 17:30 IST
Indonesia Boosts Budget for Free Meals Program
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  • Indonesia

Indonesia's finance minister announced significant budget plans for 2027, emphasizing the country's flagship free meals program with an allocation of 240 trillion rupiah ($13.47 billion). This marks a strong commitment to tackling food security issues.

Additionally, the defense sector is earmarked to receive 160 trillion rupiah ($8.98 billion), demonstrating balanced attention to both social welfare and national security.

The strategic financial distribution highlights Indonesia's priorities in addressing essential social programs while maintaining robust defense capabilities.

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