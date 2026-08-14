Indonesia Boosts Budget for Free Meals Program

Indonesia's finance minister announced significant budget plans for 2027, emphasizing the country's flagship free meals program with an allocation of 240 trillion rupiah ($13.47 billion). This marks a strong commitment to tackling food security issues.

Additionally, the defense sector is earmarked to receive 160 trillion rupiah ($8.98 billion), demonstrating balanced attention to both social welfare and national security.

The strategic financial distribution highlights Indonesia's priorities in addressing essential social programs while maintaining robust defense capabilities.