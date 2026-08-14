Ramaphosa Grants Mzi Khumalo Special Provincial Funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted the late former Gauteng MEC Mzikayifane "Mzi" Elias Khumalo a Special Provincial Official Funeral Service, Category 2, recognising his years of service in provincial and local government.

The honour follows a request from Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who asked that Khumalo receive an official funeral in recognition of his contribution to government and the people of Gauteng. Khumalo died on Monday, 10 August 2026, after a short illness and will be laid to rest at Heroes Acre at West Park Cemetery on Saturday.

Gauteng flag tribute ordered for funeral day

As part of the official tribute, Ramaphosa has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast throughout Gauteng on the day of the funeral, marking the province's respect for Khumalo and his public service career.

"The President has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast across Gauteng Province on the day of Mr Mzikayifane 'Mzi' Khumalo's funeral as a mark of respect for his service and contribution," the Gauteng Provincial Government said on Friday.

A Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2 provides formal recognition to distinguished individuals whose work and public service have made a significant contribution at provincial level, adding a ceremonial element to the farewell being prepared for the former MEC.

Khumalo remained active in provincial politics

Khumalo was still serving in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature at the time of his death, where he was a Member of the Provincial Legislature and chaired the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA).

His role placed him at the centre of legislative oversight in an area he knew closely from his previous experience in the provincial executive, having served as Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

His career across different levels of government gave him experience in both the daily challenges facing municipalities and the provincial structures responsible for supporting and overseeing local government.

Years of service began in local government

Before moving into the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Khumalo built a significant part of his public service career in municipal government, including serving as Mayor of the former Randfontein Local Municipality from 2015 to 2016.

When Randfontein and Westonaria were brought together to establish the Rand West City Local Municipality in 2016, Khumalo continued serving as mayor of the newly formed municipality until 2019, leading the administration during an important period of institutional change.

His funeral at Heroes Acre will provide family members, colleagues, government representatives and members of the community with an opportunity to pay their final respects, while the lowering of flags across Gauteng will mark the province-wide tribute to his years in public office.