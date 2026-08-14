Ramaphosa to Lead Global Health Talks at SADC Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will chair a high-level meeting of the Global Leaders Network (GLN) in eThekwini this weekend, bringing African leaders together for discussions on protecting the health and well-being of women, children, adolescents and future generations.

The meeting will take place on Saturday on the margins of the 46th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), which South Africa is hosting on 16 and 17 August 2026. GLN Heads of State and Government are expected to participate, while SADC Member States and accredited observers will also be able to join the engagement.

Maternal and child health takes centre stage

The Presidency said the meeting will showcase SADC's work to improve women's, children's and adolescents' health across the region, where governments continue to face pressure to reduce preventable maternal and neonatal deaths while expanding access to essential healthcare services.

Discussions will cover family planning, sexual and reproductive health services and stronger health systems capable of reaching communities with reliable care. These areas remain closely connected, since access to quality healthcare before, during and after pregnancy can shape outcomes for mothers and newborns while stronger reproductive health services give women and families greater control over healthcare decisions.

Leaders are expected to reaffirm women's, children's and adolescents' health as a development priority at national, regional and global levels, while examining practical ways to keep health programmes functioning as international funding patterns change.

African countries look at sustainable health financing

The changing global health financing environment will form a major part of Saturday's discussions, with leaders considering how countries can mobilise more domestic resources and reduce dependence on external funding for essential health programmes.

Health sovereignty and country-led approaches will also feature in the talks, reflecting growing calls for African governments to build systems that can remain resilient when donor priorities or international financing conditions shift. Closing financing gaps could require stronger national budgets, better use of existing resources and sustained political support for programmes serving mothers, children and adolescents.

The meeting is also expected to support progress around the SADC Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Scorecard within wider African Union frameworks, giving governments another platform to assess commitments and identify areas requiring greater attention.

South Africa takes the SADC leadership role

The health meeting comes during a significant week for South Africa's regional diplomacy, with International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola accepting the SADC Chairpersonship for 2026–2027 on behalf of the country during the SADC Council of Ministers meeting.

The upcoming summit will bring leaders, diplomats, government officials and delegates from SADC's 16 Member States to eThekwini for one of the region's highest-level decision-making gatherings. South Africa's chairing role places the country at the centre of regional discussions during the coming year, including efforts to strengthen cooperation on health, development and other challenges affecting Southern Africa.