How Indian Policyholders Can Resolve Insurance Complaints

Buying an insurance policy is meant to provide financial protection when it is needed most, but a delayed claim, unexpected rejection, mis-selling complaint or poor service can leave customers wondering where to turn when their insurer does not resolve the problem.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has a defined grievance redressal mechanism that gives policyholders a structured path for raising such concerns. Customers are expected to begin with their insurance company before escalating an unresolved or unsatisfactory complaint to the regulator through Bima Bharosa.

Understanding this sequence can save policyholders from approaching the wrong authority too early and can create a clear record of the steps already taken to resolve a dispute.

Your insurance company is the first stop

A policyholder should initially lodge the complaint with the insurer concerned, where the Grievance Redressal Officer (GRO) acts as the nodal official responsible for dealing with grievances. Every office of an insurer is required to designate an official as a GRO so customers have a formal channel for reporting problems.

Insurance companies also have a Board-level Policyholder Protection, Grievance Redressal and Claims Monitoring Committee responsible for overseeing the effectiveness of grievance handling and policyholder protection.

Whether a complaint arrives through a digital platform, call centre or direct correspondence, it is entered into the insurer's Complaints Management System. These systems are integrated with the Bima Bharosa Portal, creating a connected framework through which grievances can be recorded and monitored.

Insurers must acknowledge a grievance immediately and provide a resolution within 14 days, making it useful for customers to preserve complaint reference numbers, emails, letters, policy documents and claim-related records in case the matter needs to be escalated.

Bima Bharosa gives customers an escalation route

Policyholders who are dissatisfied with the insurer's response, or who do not receive a response within a reasonable period, can approach the Grievance Redressal Cell of IRDAI's Policyholders' Protection and Grievance Redressal Department. Bima Bharosa serves as IRDAI's integrated grievance platform, allowing consumers to register complaints and monitor how they are being addressed across the insurance industry.

The process is designed around escalation rather than replacing the insurer's own complaint mechanism, which means customers should first give their insurance company an opportunity to examine and resolve the issue. Policyholders can access the official Bima Bharosa Portal at bimabharosa.irdai.gov.in after completing the insurer-level grievance step.

Complaints can also be filed by phone or email

Digital access is not the only option available to consumers who need assistance with an unresolved insurance grievance, as IRDAI also provides telephone, email and physical correspondence channels.

Policyholders can contact the toll-free helplines 155255 or 1800-4254-732, while complaints can be emailed to complaints@irdai.gov.in. Complaints received through email or physical letters are also registered on the Bima Bharosa Portal so they can become part of the formal grievance monitoring system.

IRDAI's call centre operates in 12 languages, giving consumers greater flexibility when discussing complicated insurance matters in a language they are comfortable using.

For customers dealing with claim rejection, delays, mis-selling or service problems, keeping a complete paper trail can make the grievance process easier to follow. Copies of the policy, claim documents, insurer responses and complaint references can help establish what happened and show whether the insurer was given the required opportunity to resolve the matter.