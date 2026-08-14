NHAI Opens Over 1,000 Paid Internship Positions for Students

Students looking to gain practical experience on India's National Highway projects can now apply for more than 1,000 paid internship positions offered by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), with selected candidates set to receive a monthly stipend of ₹20,000.

Applications have opened for the Winter Internship Programme 2026-27 and the Term Internship Programme 2027, giving undergraduate and postgraduate students an opportunity to work on live highway projects and assignments alongside experienced NHAI professionals.

The one-month winter programme will run between December 2026 and January 2027, while the six-month term internship is scheduled from January to June 2027. Students will be allowed to indicate their preferred duration within the prescribed periods, recognising that academic calendars differ between institutions.

More than 1,000 opportunities across highway projects

NHAI has identified 541 positions for its Winter Internship Programme and another 542 for the Term Internship Programme, taking the combined number of opportunities to 1,083. Interns could be deployed across 125 ongoing National Highway projects, various NHAI divisions and the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), giving students exposure to the work involved in developing and managing one of India's most important infrastructure networks.

Assignments will cover areas including highway planning, construction, operations, maintenance, asset management and road safety, while opportunities are also available in legal affairs, finance, media and other functions connected with the National Highway sector.

Students in their final or pre-final year of full-time undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at recognised institutions in India or abroad can apply, subject to NHAI's eligibility requirements.

Relevant disciplines include Civil Engineering, Information Technology, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. Opportunities are also available for eligible students studying Law, Mass Communication and Journalism, Rajbhasha, Human Resources, Industrial Relations and Personnel Management, along with MBA programmes in HR, Finance, Marketing or equivalent fields.

Selected interns to receive ₹20,000 every month

Students selected for either programme will receive a stipend of ₹20,000 per month under the NHAI Internship Policy, along with a certificate after successfully completing their internship. Eligible institutions have been identified using NIRF rankings and other recognised academic benchmarks. NHAI has reserved 100 internship positions for students from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and another 150 for students from National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

The programme is designed to take students beyond classroom learning by placing them alongside professionals dealing with real projects and operational challenges, giving participants a closer understanding of how major highway infrastructure is planned, constructed, maintained and managed.

Applications close on October 20

Students must apply through the dedicated NHAI Internship Portal at internshipsatnhai.digitalindiacorporation.in by October 20, 2026, providing their academic information, preferred internship duration and project-location preferences where applicable.

Applications do not move directly from students to final selection. Universities and institutions must first verify and recommend eligible candidates through the portal, with the deadline for institutional recommendations set for November 10, 2026. NHAI will consider only applications approved by the respective institutions. Final project allocations will be decided by NHAI based on merit, candidate preferences and available positions.

Following strong participation in previous internship programmes, NHAI has asked universities and other institutions to share the opportunity widely with eligible students and appoint faculty coordinators who can assist with the application and internship process.