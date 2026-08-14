NITI Aayog Report Maps Path to Stronger Professional Services Sector

India's professional services industry could create more high-skilled jobs, support entrepreneurship and strengthen the country's position in global services trade if its regulatory environment keeps pace with changing business models and workforce needs, according to a new NITI Aayog report.

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri launched the report, titled India's Services Sector: Insights on Regulatory Regime in Professional Services, on August 10 at a meeting of the High-Powered "Education to Employment and Enterprise" Standing Committee.

The launch was attended by NITI Aayog CEO Nidhi Chhibber, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation Secretary Saurabh Garg, senior government officials, representatives of state governments and industry associations, academics and other experts.

The publication is the third report under NITI Aayog's Services Thematic Series and examines how professional services are regulated in India while comparing parts of the domestic framework with selected international jurisdictions.

Professional services drive a quarter of services exports

Professional services account for nearly one-fourth of India's total services exports, making the segment an important part of a sector that increasingly connects Indian expertise with businesses and clients around the world.

These knowledge-intensive activities also support other parts of the economy because businesses rely on specialised professionals for services that help them operate, expand, manage risks and meet technical or regulatory requirements.

Their economic impact stretches into employment, entrepreneurship and remittance flows, while the ability of Indian professionals to work across borders can strengthen the country's position in international markets.

NITI Aayog's report draws on extensive consultations with stakeholders to examine the regulatory conditions affecting the sector, identify areas creating difficulties for professionals and businesses, and consider practices followed in other countries that could offer useful lessons for India.

Four areas identified for future growth

The report presents a four-part strategy for strengthening professional services, starting with the use of emerging trends and technologies to reshape how such services are provided and consumed.

Greater attention is also placed on moving professional services higher within the services value chain, allowing Indian professionals and businesses to capture more value from specialised expertise rather than competing primarily on cost.

Adopting relevant best practices forms another part of the strategy, while continuous professional development is identified as necessary for keeping workers' knowledge and capabilities aligned with changing technologies, regulations and international expectations.

Rather than proposing a single approach for every profession, the report provides sector-specific observations, recognising that different professional services can operate under distinct regulatory requirements and market conditions.

Skilled workforce could become a global advantage

India's approaching demographic peak creates a significant opportunity to prepare a large workforce for high-value employment, particularly as technology changes the skills demanded across professional occupations.

A regulatory environment that supports quality while reducing unnecessary barriers could make it easier for professionals to provide services, build businesses and reach clients outside India, while stronger cross-border mobility could open additional employment opportunities.

The report also connects regulatory reform with the ease of doing business, suggesting that professional services should be viewed as part of the wider infrastructure that enables other industries to function efficiently.

NITI Aayog sees the findings as an indicative pathway for further policy discussions rather than the final word on regulation, leaving room for deeper examination of individual professions and their requirements.

As India works towards the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, strengthening professional services could help the country turn its skilled workforce into a larger source of exports, innovation and employment while building a services economy capable of competing more effectively in global markets.