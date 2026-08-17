BRICS ICT Meetings Open in Pune Under India’s Chairship

The in-person meetings of the BRICS Track on Cooperation in Information and Communication Technologies began in Pune on August 17, 2026, bringing member countries together for discussions on emerging technologies, digital infrastructure and future communication networks. The programme opened with the 7th Meeting of the BRICS Working Group for Cooperation in ICTs under India's BRICS Chairship, continuing a series of exchanges that have taken place among participating countries over the past several months.

Amit Agrawal, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), welcomed the delegations and introduced the central theme guiding the ICT Track during India's Chairship — "Innovate, Cooperate and Transform (ICT) for a Resilient Future." Participating BRICS member countries also delivered opening remarks, setting the stage for discussions covering technology cooperation, research priorities and the development of resilient digital ecosystems.

The Pune meetings are part of a broader process rather than a standalone gathering. Officials and experts have already been working through Working Group meetings, thematic webinars, concept-note discussions and regular exchanges since India assumed the BRICS ICT Chairship earlier this year. These interactions have allowed countries to compare their experiences, identify shared priorities and prepare the issues being discussed during the in-person sessions.

Months of Digital Cooperation Lead to Pune Discussions

Addressing the delegates, Agrawal described the opening as the beginning of an important week for the BRICS ICT Track and highlighted the collaborative work undertaken before the Pune meetings. The earlier rounds of discussions have helped member countries develop a common understanding around technology priorities while giving experts an opportunity to shape proposals before they reach the in-person stage.

The ICT Track comes at a time when artificial intelligence, advanced communications and digital public infrastructure are becoming increasingly important to economic activity and the delivery of public services. Cooperation among BRICS members provides a forum for countries with different technology ecosystems and development experiences to exchange ideas on how emerging technologies can be deployed while building stronger and more resilient digital networks.

India's theme places innovation alongside cooperation and transformation, signalling an emphasis on practical collaboration rather than discussions focused only on technological advances. The four pillars identified under the Chairship provide the framework through which member countries are considering common priorities and questions during the meetings.

The Working Group examined the Issues Note priorities prepared by the Chairship and discussed questions associated with each pillar. Delegates also considered a compilation of responses submitted by member countries to a Survey Questionnaire, giving participants a broader picture of national perspectives and areas where cooperation could be strengthened.

AI and Future Communication Networks Take Centre Stage

A major part of the first day involved the Council of the BRICS Institute of Future Networks, which reviewed work being carried out by its designated national branches. The Council also received updates from Study Groups working across several technology areas that could shape the next generation of digital connectivity.

Artificial intelligence was among the areas reviewed, alongside next-generation communications, internet applications for Industry 4.0 and electromagnetic field exposure. The inclusion of these subjects reflects the expanding scope of telecommunications policy, where future networks are increasingly connected with intelligent systems, industrial digitalisation and new technology applications.

Industry 4.0 applications are particularly relevant to countries seeking to modernise manufacturing and improve productivity through connected machinery, sensors, data platforms and automation. Next-generation communication technologies can provide the connectivity needed to support such systems, while research and policy cooperation can help participating countries learn from different deployment experiences.

Concept notes submitted by BRICS member countries were also taken up for discussion during the Working Group meeting. These proposals provide participating nations with an opportunity to bring specific areas of cooperation before the group and explore whether they can be developed through joint discussions, research or other collaborative mechanisms.

Digital Public Infrastructure Next on BRICS ICT Agenda

The Pune programme will continue on August 18 with meetings focused more closely on digital cooperation. The Focus Group on Digital Public Infrastructure is scheduled to meet alongside the Digital BRICS Task Force, extending discussions into an area where digital platforms increasingly support public services, payments, identity systems and wider economic participation.

Digital Public Infrastructure has emerged as an important part of the international technology conversation as governments look for scalable ways to deliver services and connect citizens with public and private digital systems. The BRICS discussions give member countries an opportunity to exchange experiences and consider areas where their approaches, technical knowledge and policy lessons can contribute to broader cooperation.

The Digital BRICS Task Force meeting will add another layer to the ongoing dialogue by bringing attention to shared digital priorities across the grouping. Combined with discussions on AI, future networks and Industry 4.0, the meetings illustrate how the BRICS ICT agenda is moving across both foundational digital infrastructure and emerging technologies.

The outcomes of the Pune discussions will contribute to the wider ICT agenda being developed during India's BRICS Chairship. With participating countries examining technology through the lens of innovation, cooperation and resilience, the week provides a platform for turning months of technical exchanges into clearer areas of collaboration and future work.