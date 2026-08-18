South Africa Puts Infrastructure at Heart of SADC Chairship

South Africa will put infrastructure development at the centre of its year-long Chairship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), with President Cyril Ramaphosa pushing for faster delivery of transport corridors, railways, ports, roads, electricity networks and water infrastructure across the region.

Closing the 46th Ordinary SADC Summit in eThekwini on Monday evening, Ramaphosa said Southern Africa has the natural resources, agricultural potential, renewable energy and growing market needed to expand its economy, but those advantages will deliver limited benefits without infrastructure connecting producers, businesses and communities to markets.

The approach ties infrastructure directly to SADC's industrialisation ambitions, with the region looking to turn its mineral and agricultural resources into manufactured products, regional value chains, exports and employment rather than remaining heavily dependent on exporting raw materials.

Regional corridors to connect producers with markets

Transport corridors will be a major focus during South Africa's Chairship, with Ramaphosa describing them as "arteries of regional integration" capable of connecting production centres with markets and giving landlocked countries more efficient access to ports.

Corridor countries have been urged to complete the legal and institutional arrangements needed to make these routes function effectively. Building roads and rail connections alone will not solve the region's logistics challenges if trucks and goods continue to face lengthy border delays, incompatible systems and different administrative requirements between countries.

SADC's existing infrastructure plans recognise transport connectivity as a critical part of regional integration, while initiatives around One-Stop Border Posts, harmonised procedures and improved cross-border transport are intended to make movement between member states quicker and less expensive.

South Africa also wants greater attention given to railway rehabilitation, port expansion and road and logistics improvements. Reliable connections could make it easier for neighbouring countries to participate in different stages of production, allowing raw materials, components and finished goods to move across borders as regional value chains expand.

Energy and water investment form part of the push

The infrastructure programme will extend well beyond transport. Ramaphosa said SADC wants electricity access across the region to reach at least 85% by 2030, accompanied by investment that makes power more reliable, affordable and increasingly drawn from Southern Africa's diverse energy resources.

Regional electricity interconnections are expected to receive greater attention, alongside new generation and transmission capacity that can move power between countries according to available supply and demand.

Reliable electricity will be particularly important if SADC wants to increase manufacturing and mineral processing, since factories, mines, farms, digital businesses and smaller enterprises all depend on stable energy supplies.

Water and sanitation will receive similar attention. Ramaphosa argued that spending on these services should not be viewed only as investment in physical assets because access to reliable transport, electricity, water and sanitation also affects human dignity, economic participation and the region's ability to increase production.

Financing and delivery will determine success

Funding remains one of the biggest challenges facing SADC's infrastructure ambitions. South Africa's Chairship will support efforts to mobilise domestic, regional and international financing for projects connected to the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan and SADC Vision 2050.

A key part of that effort will be advancing the SADC Regional Development Fund, which is intended to provide a regional mechanism for financing development programmes and addressing funding gaps.

SADC is also looking towards international financial institutions, development partners and private investors, while Ramaphosa has stressed the need for member states to mobilise more of the region's own resources.

The success of the infrastructure drive will ultimately depend on whether commitments turn into completed projects. Ramaphosa said SADC already has strategies, institutions and reforms supporting deeper regional integration, making implementation the central challenge.

He wants progress judged through measurable results such as kilometres of railway rehabilitated, additional electricity generated and transmitted, shorter border-crossing times, new factories, stronger intra-regional trade and jobs created.

South Africa's year at the helm of SADC will therefore carry a practical test: whether its convening role can help move regional infrastructure plans from agreements and policy documents into projects that make it easier to produce, trade, travel and do business across Southern Africa.