Judge Strikes Down Biden's Ghost Gun Regulation

A Texas federal judge ruled against a Biden administration regulation on ghost guns, deeming it unconstitutional under the Second Amendment. The rule required background checks for parts and kits, which the judge argued was an infringement on personal gunsmithing rights. The decision follows a Supreme Court ruling on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 02:26 IST
Judge Strikes Down Biden's Ghost Gun Regulation
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In a pivotal legal decision, a federal judge in Texas has ruled a Biden administration regulation targeting 'ghost guns' unconstitutional, citing Second Amendment rights. The ruling was delivered by U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor, challenging the restriction of manufacturing rights.

The regulation mandated serial numbers and background checks for gun kits, classified under the 1968 Gun Control Act. Despite the Supreme Court previously supporting the rule, Judge O'Connor's decision reignites the debate on gun rights and regulation, citing a historical precedent of personal firearms assembly.

The Justice Department, which upheld the rule, faced criticism. Advocacy groups for gun rights and gun control remain polarized, with immediate appeals anticipated following this controversial judgment.

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