Ukraine's political landscape is experiencing upheaval as former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov makes a compelling call for wartime elections, highlighting a crisis of governance. His statement, delivered via a YouTube address, questions the country's democratic future and challenges President Zelenskiy's administration.

Fedorov's call marks the first significant endorsement for elections amid the ongoing conflict since Russia's invasion in 2022. Despite legal prohibitions on elections during wartime, Fedorov insists on finding a legal pathway to sustain Ukraine's democracy in the face of prolonged conflict.

The public has responded with sizable protests in Kyiv, pressing for military reform and Fedorov's reinstatement. In a clear indication of political tension, Fedorov's address underscores a systemic crisis and alleged corruption, urging the state to align with the people's readiness for change.