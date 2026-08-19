Harvard University's $53 Million Settlement Over Morgue Misconduct

Harvard University reached a $53 million settlement for mishandling donated bodies at its medical school morgue. Cedric Lodge, the former morgue manager, was sentenced to eight years for selling body parts. Relatives sued for negligence, and the settlement includes scholarships to honor contributions from anatomical donors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 03:13 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 03:13 IST
Harvard University's $53 Million Settlement Over Morgue Misconduct
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In a significant legal resolution, Harvard University has agreed to a $53 million settlement over allegations of mishandling and illegally selling body parts donated to its medical school. The issues arose from the criminal actions of Cedric Lodge, the former manager of its morgue, who was sentenced to eight years in prison for his deeds.

The lawsuits accused the prestigious institution of negligence after Lodge was arrested in 2023. Lodge had reportedly stolen and sold parts from cadavers over several years, a scandal that shook both the medical and donor communities.

In addition to the financial settlement, Harvard Medical School vowed to honor its anatomical donors, unveiling plans for a scholarship and a statement to families acknowledging Lodge's reprehensible actions. This action marks a new chapter in accountability and respect within the institution.

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