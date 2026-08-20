Fortescue Under Fire: Sexual Harassment Allegations Rock the Mining Giant

Fortescue Metals Group is grappling with serious sexual harassment allegations against a senior executive. The mining giant confirmed that an investigation led by law firm MinterEllison is underway.

The case emerges amid persistent allegations of misconduct at Australian mine sites and follows a 20% drop in reported incidents, including sexual harassment and ethics issues, at Fortescue over the past year.

Lawsuits have also targeted other major miners like Rio Tinto and BHP, suggesting a widespread challenge of maintaining workplace integrity in the global mining sector.