Walmart Faces Economic Pressures Amidst Slowing Sales Growth

Walmart has reported its slowest quarterly comparable sales growth in six years, attributing the slowdown to high gasoline prices that are pressuring U.S. consumers. Despite this, the retail giant has raised its annual sales and profit forecasts, confident that aggressive price cuts will stimulate demand later in the year.

Shares of Walmart fell by as much as 10% to a nine-month low of $102.85 following the announcement, marking the largest single-day drop since May 2022. Investors remain concerned despite the company's strategy, which includes leveraging $2.9 billion in tariff refunds to fuel price rollbacks as part of efforts to maintain competitiveness.

Walmart's CFO, John David Rainey, highlighted the impact of sustained high fuel prices on consumer behavior, noting trade-offs being made by shoppers. Despite the challenges, Walmart remains strategically positioned to win a price war, with a focus on maintaining low costs and leveraging its high-margin advertising business, Walmart Connect.