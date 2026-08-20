Diplomacy in Action: Russia Meets Vatican Over Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is set to meet Vatican envoy Paul Richard Gallagher in Moscow next Tuesday. This meeting follows their previous discussions over the phone last year concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Lavrov's spokeswoman confirmed the upcoming talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 17:41 IST
Diplomacy in Action: Russia Meets Vatican Over Ukraine
Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will host talks with Vatican envoy, Paul Richard Gallagher, in Moscow next Tuesday, as confirmed by Lavrov's spokeswoman on Thursday.

This meeting is a continuation of prior discussions between Lavrov and Gallagher, who previously engaged over the phone last year.

The focus of their dialogue remains the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a subject of great international concern.

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