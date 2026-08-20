Veer Chotrani Eyes Historic Asian Games Gold as Squash Makes Olympic Debut

Indian squash sensation Veer Chotrani is gearing up for a historic attempt at winning gold in the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in 2026. Should he succeed, he stands on the brink of becoming India's first squash player to secure a direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

With squash set to debut in the 2028 Olympics, the Asian Games winners will automatically earn a place on the prestigious Olympic stage. Currently ranked World No. 38, Chotrani is keen on etching his name in the annals of Indian squash history. "It’s thrilling that squash is finally an Olympic sport. It’s been a long-awaited opportunity for us athletes," Chotrani remarked.

The 24-year-old, hailing from Mumbai, has intensified his training regime in anticipation of the games. After a rigorous two-month preparation phase in the United States and Europe, he feels positive about his competitive readiness. Chotrani also notes the robust growth phase of Indian squash, spotlighting Anahat Singh’s World Junior triumph as a beacon of inspiration for upcoming players.