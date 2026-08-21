Historic Compensation Deal Expanded: 19 More Cities Join
The compensation agreement with miners BHP, Vale, and Samarco regarding the 2015 Mariana dam collapse now includes 19 new cities. This brings the total to 45 out of 49 municipalities eligible for funds. Despite initial resistance, the revised agreement marks progress for affected communities and the involved companies.
Nineteen more cities have joined the compensation agreement with mining companies BHP, Vale, and Samarco concerning the 2015 Mariana dam collapse disaster, a Brazilian court announced Thursday.
The dam collapse, which occurred at an iron ore mine owned by Samarco, resulted in 19 casualties and significant environmental damage. The agreement involves a payout of 170 billion reais for compensation and reparation, with continued discussions concerning its adequacy.
The expansion of support is seen as a positive step for advancing recovery efforts, although some cities remain focused on parallel legal actions in the UK, seeking possibly larger reparations. The court remains open to future participation by four remaining cities.
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