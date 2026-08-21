Close to Consensus: A Potential Trade Deal Between Canada and the U.S.
Canada and the U.S. are nearing a trade agreement, aiming to ease tariffs and counter duties. The deal could lead to reduced tariffs on Canadian goods and pivotal improvements in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. However, implementation specifics, especially concerning Canadian content, remain unresolved.
Canada and the United States are on the brink of finalizing a trade deal that promises to alleviate months of punishing tariffs and counter duties. However, significant issues still need addressing, as revealed by a senior Canadian official on Thursday.
Dominic LeBlanc, Canada's minister handling U.S. trade relations, reported progress following a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington. Both sides race against a deadline imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has threatened a 50% tariff on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods starting this Saturday.
A potential agreement could ease nearly two years of strained relations between the countries, crucial to paving the way for more comprehensive negotiations to renew the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. Yet, concerns over implementation — specifically Canadian content evaluation — remain key stumbling blocks.
ALSO READ
-
Brazil's Massive AI Investment: Navigating Superpowers in the Digital Age
-
U.S. Tightens Sanctions on Cuba Amid Rising Tensions
-
U.S. Intensifies Sanctions on Hezbollah Over Iranian Links
-
Guatemala's Role in U.S. Deportation Policies
-
Switzerland and China's Enhanced Trade Deal: A New Era of Duty-Free Trade