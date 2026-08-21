Close to Consensus: A Potential Trade Deal Between Canada and the U.S.

Canada and the United States are on the brink of finalizing a trade deal that promises to alleviate months of punishing tariffs and counter duties. However, significant issues still need addressing, as revealed by a senior Canadian official on Thursday.

Dominic LeBlanc, Canada's minister handling U.S. trade relations, reported progress following a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington. Both sides race against a deadline imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has threatened a 50% tariff on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods starting this Saturday.

A potential agreement could ease nearly two years of strained relations between the countries, crucial to paving the way for more comprehensive negotiations to renew the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. Yet, concerns over implementation — specifically Canadian content evaluation — remain key stumbling blocks.