Trump's Astronomical Leap: Boosting U.S. Space Launches to New Heights

President Donald Trump's new directive aims to significantly increase U.S. space launches to at least 1,000 annually by 2030, up from 178 last year. The memo outlines actions for government agencies to collaborate with the private sector, expedite processes, and ensure infrastructure and resource availability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 03:25 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 03:25 IST
Trump's Astronomical Leap: Boosting U.S. Space Launches to New Heights
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a memo aimed at drastically increasing the frequency of American space launches. The directive seeks to elevate the annual number of launches to at least 1,000 by 2030, a significant increase from 178 reported last year.

The White House's strategy involves encouraging co-development of space transportation infrastructure with private partners. This initiative highlights the administration's focus on enhancing public-private partnerships in the space sector.

Furthermore, the directive calls for expedited permitting and environmental reviews while ensuring adequate wireless spectrum availability for these space launches, streamlining processes to achieve the ambitious targets.

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