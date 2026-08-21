Teen Pleads Guilty in London Arson Attack Linked to Iran International

Nathan Dunn, a British teenager, admitted guilt on Friday for his role in an arson attack targeting offices tied to Iran International, a television station in northwest London. The incident occurred earlier this year in April.

Dunn, 19, faced a charge of 'arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered' at London's Old Bailey. He reportedly threw an ignited container towards premises belonging to Volant Media, the parent company of the broadcaster.

The incendiary device landed harmlessly in a car park, extinguishing itself without causing any injuries or damage. Originally, Dunn was charged alongside a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, whose identities remain undisclosed.