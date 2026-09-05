Smuggled Livestock: A Shadowy Trade Endangers U.S. Economy and Animal Health

When sheriff's deputies intercepted a trailer carrying six horses near the border town of Redford, Texas, they uncovered more than a mere livestock violation. The animals had crossed the Rio Grande illegally from Mexico, bypassing crucial veterinary inspections and quarantine measures mandated by U.S. livestock import regulations.

The smuggled animals have come under scrutiny as potential hosts for New World screwworm, a flesh-eating parasite inflicting significant harm on U.S. cattle since June. Despite the U.S. government banning Mexican livestock imports and deploying inspectors to curb the spread, illicit animal trade persists along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Illegal livestock trafficking exacerbates the screwworm threat to the U.S. economy, potentially costing billions. Authorities continue to combat animal smuggling, linking it to organized crime and efforts to circumvent legal import channels, underpinning an ongoing crisis endangering national security and public safety.