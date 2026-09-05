NCB Busts Heroin Smuggling Rings in Jammu and Punjab

The Narcotics Control Bureau has disrupted heroin smuggling routes in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, seizing 6.920 kg of heroin. The network included smuggling from Pakistan through Uri and indirectly via Punjab. Ongoing investigations aim to dismantle the trafficking networks, with public assistance encouraged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 14:57 IST
NCB Busts Heroin Smuggling Rings in Jammu and Punjab
Intercepted a passenger bus near New Bus Stand in Samba (Photo/NCB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau's Jammu Zonal Unit has successfully uncovered two heroin smuggling routes leading into Jammu and Kashmir, seizing 6.920 kg of the narcotic during operations spanning Jammu and Punjab. These routes reportedly include direct smuggling from Pakistan via the Uri sector and an indirect channel through Punjab.

A recent bust took place on September 3, when NCB officials intercepted a passenger bus near the New Bus Stand in Samba, confiscating 522 grams of heroin from a suspect hailing from Kakapora in Pulwama district. This led investigators to Ludhiana, Punjab, where a follow-up operation yielded an additional 197 grams of heroin.

Overall, the Samba-Ludhiana operation has amounted to 719 grams of heroin confiscated. Earlier seizures accounted for 5.160 kg of heroin in Jammu, thought to have been brought in from Pakistan via the Uri sector. Investigations continue, aiming to dismantle these trafficking networks by tracing the origins and financial links involved.

TRENDING

1
$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening Hardship

$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening...

Ecuador
2
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
3
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
4
Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Bioenergy Can Support Decarbonisation, but Its Economics Are Getting Tougher

The Hidden Trade-Off of AI in Higher Education

How the Platform Economy Turns Interface Design Into a Privacy Risk

Why Electrification Has Not Ended Energy Poverty in South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026