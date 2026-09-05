NCB Busts Heroin Smuggling Rings in Jammu and Punjab

The Narcotics Control Bureau's Jammu Zonal Unit has successfully uncovered two heroin smuggling routes leading into Jammu and Kashmir, seizing 6.920 kg of the narcotic during operations spanning Jammu and Punjab. These routes reportedly include direct smuggling from Pakistan via the Uri sector and an indirect channel through Punjab.

A recent bust took place on September 3, when NCB officials intercepted a passenger bus near the New Bus Stand in Samba, confiscating 522 grams of heroin from a suspect hailing from Kakapora in Pulwama district. This led investigators to Ludhiana, Punjab, where a follow-up operation yielded an additional 197 grams of heroin.

Overall, the Samba-Ludhiana operation has amounted to 719 grams of heroin confiscated. Earlier seizures accounted for 5.160 kg of heroin in Jammu, thought to have been brought in from Pakistan via the Uri sector. Investigations continue, aiming to dismantle these trafficking networks by tracing the origins and financial links involved.