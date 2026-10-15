Food Safety at What Cost? Gilgit-Baltistan Traders Challenge Fees as Pressure Mounts on Shops

A traders' shutdown in Gilgit-Baltistan has exposed a difficult policy challenge: how to improve food safety without placing unaffordable burdens on small businesses. Opposition to registration charges, licensing requirements and enforcement under the Food Act 2022 has turned a regulatory dispute into a wider debate over livelihoods, government accountability and public trust.

ANI reported on October 14 that traders closed markets in protest against taxation policies and the Act's implementation. However, the report does not establish the shutdown's precise duration, district-level participation or economic losses. Its significance lies in the warning it sends policymakers: regulation can face resistance when businesses see costs more clearly than benefits.

When Food Safety Meets the Cost of Survival

For shopkeepers, restaurant owners and food sellers, registration involves more than completing paperwork. Fees, renewal payments, visits to government offices and spending on compliance can compete with money needed for stock, wages and rent. Smaller establishments are particularly exposed because fixed charges absorb a larger share of limited earnings.

Reporting on a March 2026 notification indicates that general stores face registration charges of PKR 10,000 and annual renewal fees of PKR 2,000. Fruit and vegetable shops reportedly face the same registration charge, with PKR 3,000 for renewal. These figures require confirmation against the original notification before publication as definitive statutory rates.

The likely economic consequences depend on businesses' margins and enforcement practices. Some traders could raise prices, reduce purchases or postpone hiring. Others might remain unregistered if compliance appears unaffordable. These are potential outcomes, rather than documented effects of the current shutdown.

For policymakers, the central question is whether charges reflect businesses' capacity to pay and the actual cost of supervision. A fee schedule that distinguishes establishment categories may still overlook differences in turnover, seasonal income and location. Consulting traders on these practical differences could improve compliance while protecting legitimate regulatory objectives.

Consumers Face Risks on Both Sides

Residents have a stake in keeping markets open and ensuring food is safe. Continued closures could interrupt shopping, reduce access to fresh produce and affect workers dependent on daily earnings. Prolonged disruption could also leave suppliers with unsold perishables, spreading losses beyond the protesting businesses.

Yet abandoning oversight would create another problem. The Food Department describes licensing and inspections as measures intended to maintain hygiene and food quality across markets, hotels, manufacturing establishments and distribution centres. Its official account of inspector training explicitly refers to enforcement of the Food Act 2022 and the prevention of unsafe food practices.

Effective regulation could therefore benefit consumers and responsible businesses alike. Consistent standards can reduce unfair competition from operators who cut costs through unsafe handling or storage. However, collecting registration fees alone cannot demonstrate that food has become safer.

Health authorities, food inspectors and consumer representatives should help define measurable results, including testing coverage, correction of hygiene failures and complaint resolution. Publishing those results would make the purpose of regulation more visible. Businesses would then have clearer evidence of what their compliance costs support.

Broken Assurances Deepen the Trust Deficit

According to ANI, Anjuman-e-Tajiran president Fakhruddin accused authorities of implementing the law despite earlier assurances that it would not be enforced. He also criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party's response to economically vulnerable residents. These remain attributed political claims; the report provides no written assurance or official response establishing their accuracy.

Nevertheless, the allegation highlights a governance problem. When officials and business representatives leave negotiations with different understandings, later enforcement can appear arbitrary. Written agreements, published timelines and clearly identified decision-makers would reduce that risk.

Authorities must also distinguish food-business fees from federal taxation. In December 2025, Pakistan's Federal Board of Revenue stated that certain federal tax laws had not been extended to Gilgit-Baltistan, while customs duties remained applicable. That clarification concerned imports and does not establish that local food-licensing charges are unlawful.

There is also an inconsistency in official communication: the Food Department's licensing webpage refers to a 2021 Act, while its inspector-training announcement names the Food Act 2022. Policymakers should clarify the governing legislation and publish the operative rules, fee notification and appeal procedures together.

A Negotiated Reset Could Protect Livelihoods

The most useful response would combine immediate dialogue with a transparent review of implementation. Regional authorities, district administrators, trader unions, food businesses and consumer representatives should examine disputed charges and identify where compliance creates disproportionate hardship.

Options include instalment payments, reduced charges for microbusinesses, accessible registration desks and reasonable transition periods. Inspectors could prioritise guidance and corrective action for minor deficiencies while maintaining firm intervention against food posing an immediate health risk.

Traders, meanwhile, should present documented costs and workable alternatives. Their strongest case would connect affordable compliance with safer markets.

Gilgit-Baltistan's outcome will depend on whether authorities turn confrontation into accountable regulation. A credible settlement could preserve livelihoods, improve consumer protection and rebuild confidence in government.