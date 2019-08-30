Two Naxalites jailed for unlawful activities

A Simdega court has awarded separate jail terms to two Naxalites after finding them guilty of unlawful activities. Additional District Judge (2nd), Madhuresh Kumar Verma, on Thursday, convicted and sentenced Roshan Bhengra to ten years in prison and handed five years jail term to Praful Lugun under different sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 21,500 on Bhengra and Rs 10,000 on Lugun, Public Prosecutor Mahendra Singh said. Lugun, a member of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) and tasked to recruit people in the banned outfit, was arrested on August 17, 2017 near Simdega bus stand.

As per information provided by him about other Naxalites, a police team had gone to Patipara Kud Pani village of the district, where an encounter broke out. During search operation after the encounter, Bhengra, who had received bullet injuries, was arrested.

A carbine rifle and cartridges were recovered from his possession.

