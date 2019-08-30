Jharkhand's Acting CJ dies after proloned illness

Jharkhand High Courts acting Chief Justice Prashant Kumar died on Friday. He was suffering from a terminal illness, high court sources said.

He is survived by wife and two daughters. As a mark of respect, all courts in Jharkhand remained closed for the day, they said.

The judge, who was born on July 1, 1958 and belonged to Bihars Chhapra district, began his career as a lawyer in 1980 and went on to become a judge of the Jharkhand High Court on January 21, 2009 and was appointed as the acting chief justice of the high court on June 7 this year. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda went to the judges house and paid tributes.

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon expressed condolences and officers and employees of the assembly secretariat observed two-minute silence as mark of respect to the departed soul..

