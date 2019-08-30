Chinmayanand case: Woman tells SC she wants to stay in Delhi

The Supreme Court said Friday evening that the woman law student, who had gone missing after levelling harassment allegations against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand and was found in Rajasathan, did not want to go to her home state Uttar Pradesh. The judges had an in-camera interaction with the woman who was brought to the apex court by the UP police on its direction.

"The woman wants to be in Delhi till her parents come here," a bench comprising justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said in an open court hearing. The bench said the woman will be in the national capital for four days and the apex court registry will ensure her safe stay.

The top court directed Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure safe travel of the woman's parents from UP's Shahjahanpur to Delhi to meet her. The bench said that the woman has told it she had left Shahjahanpur with her three college mates in order to protect herself.

The apex court said that the woman has told them that she would not go back to UP until she meets and talks to her parents. The bench said that it would hear the matter again on September 2 and till then the woman will not talk or meet anyone except her parents.

The bench said that the woman has told them that after meeting and talking to her parents she will take decision on her future course of action. The bench directed that a Delhi Police team should be sent to Shahjahanpur at the earliest to safely bring the woman's parents here.

The top court concluded the hearing and said police team which will go to bring the woman's parents to Delhi will continue to provide them security till further orders.

