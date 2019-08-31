Hari Merdeka – Google celebrates Malaysia’s Independence Day with stunning doodle

Google today, on August 31, celebrates Hari Merdeka with a fascinating doodle to honor the national day of Malaysia. Despite being elaborated in the Constitution of Malaysia, the annual observation of August 31 as Malaysia's national day doesn't left unaltered over the years.

Hari Merdeka (which is also called Hari Kebangsaan, means National Day) is actually Malaysia's national day of Malaysia as clarified in the Article 160 of the Constitution of Malaysia. The day is marked by official and unofficial ceremonies and observances.

On the eve of Hari Merdeka, Devdiscourse wishes Happy Independence Day to Malaysia and all Malaysians!!! On this day in 1957, the Federation of Malaya became a sovereign state after many years of British rule. The first Chief Minister of Malaysia, Tunku Abdul Rahman read an official declaration at Kuala Lumpur's Stadium Merdeka before a crowd of some 20,000 people.

Today's doodle represented by Google (to celebrate Hari Merdeka 2019) evokes the flower through the Malay tradition of metallic songket embroidery as the country adopted the hibiscus rosa-sinesis as its bunga raya that translates literally as "celebratory flower" to reflect the celebration of unity in a multicultural nation.

People witnessed gathering at the Merdeka Square in Kuala Lumpur on the night of August 30, 1957 the handover of power from the British. Tunku Abdul Rahman arrived there around 11:58 pm and joined members of the Alliance Party's youth divisions to observe two minutes of darkness. On the stroke of midnight, the Union Flag in the square was lowered as the lights were switched back on. Then the new Flag of Malaysia was raised with the playing of the national anthem.

Today, the Malaysian flag, which is a symbol of "Stripes of Glory", will fly high with proud and honor on the government buildings, schools, institutions, private residences, vehicles etc.

On this auspicious Hari Merdeka, we along with Google congratulate Malaysia and all Malaysians at various parts of the world, and also pay due respect to those great souls who devoted their entire life in the liberation movement of their motherland.