UPDATE 1-Around 20 people shot in Texas, possibly by two shooters -media

Around 20 people were shot around the cities of Midland and Odessa in West Texas on Saturday by at least one and possibly two shooters in separate vehicles, a local television station and police reported.

"A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people," Odessa Police said on Facebook. "At this time there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck," police added.

One suspect was taken into custody in Midland after a police officer was shot on interstate highway I-20 and several other people in the area were also hit by bullets, CBS affiliate CBS 7 reported.

