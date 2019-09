UK's Javid says finance sector is top priority as Brexit nears - source

British finance minister Sajid Javid told representatives of the country's financial services industry on Monday that the sector was a top priority for him as the country prepares to leave the European Union, a person familiar with the discussions said.

Sajid said he was committed to close dialogue with the largest firms in the sector at the meeting, his first since he took over as finance minister in July, the person said.

