FACTBOX-What are the key points in the legislation aimed at stopping a no-deal Brexit?

British lawmakers opposed to a no-deal Brexit will seek to take control of parliamentary time on Wednesday to pass legislation which would force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a three-month delay to Brexit.

The lawmakers will first put down a motion for an emergency debate on Tuesday. If approved by a vote in parliament on Tuesday, they would then take control of business in parliament from 1400 GMT on Wednesday. They would use this time on Wednesday try to pass a law, against the government's wishes.

This is what the legislation would do: - It requires that by Oct. 19, the government must meet one of the following two conditions:

1) Reach a deal with the EU, which is the approved by parliament 2) Get parliament's approval to leave without a deal

- If neither of these has happened, the government must write to the European Union seeking an extension until Jan 31, 2020. - If the EU agrees to an extension to Jan 31, Johnson must immediately accept the extension.

- If the European Council proposes an extension to a different date then the Johnson must accept that extension within two days, unless parliament rejects it. - If either of these conditions are met after the letter is sent, then the government can withdraw or amend the letter.

