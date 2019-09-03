Three killed in German tower platform collapse

Three people were killed after a maintenance platform crashed around 50 meters (165 feet) to the ground from a broadcasting tower in the central German state of Hesse, police said on Tuesday.

The reasons for the crash, which local occupational safety authorities are investigating, are unclear, police said.

Public broadcaster ARD's Hessischer Rundfunk owns the antenna but it is maintained by a third party, the broadcaster said.

