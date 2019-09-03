International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

INX Media case: Chidambaram produced in court

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 03-09-2019 15:48 IST
INX Media case: Chidambaram produced in court

Former finance minister P Chidambaram Tuesday was produced before a Delhi court on expiry of his one day CBI custody in the INX Media corruption case. Just after an hour the apex court ordered that Chidambaram will be in the CBI custody till September 5, he was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

The CBI has placed an application before the court seeking two more days of Chidambaram's custody. Chidambaram, who was arrested on the night of August 21, has already spent 12 days in the CBI custody.

His counsel said they are not pressing for interim bail now and seeks that it be renotified for September 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019