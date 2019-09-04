International Development News
Japan econmin Motegi front-runner to be next foreign min -Yomiuri

Reuters Tokyo
Updated: 04-09-2019 06:13 IST
Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is set to replace Taro Kono as foreign minister when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reshuffles his cabinet on Sept. 11, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday. As the top diplomat, Motegi will likely continue in his role as lead negotiator in Japan's tough trade talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the daily said, without citing sources.

Abe has said he would emphasise "stability" and "challenge" in the new line-up and is expected to keep Finance Minister Taro Aso and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga in their key posts, while appointing some younger members to the cabinet, local media have said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Japan
