Scottish court rules that PM Johnson's decision to suspend parliament is lawful

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament later this month until mid-October is lawful, a Scottish court ruled on Wednesday.

More than 75 lawmakers had legally challenged Johnson's right to suspend, or prorogue parliament, arguing it was illegal and unconstitutional because he was seeking to do so in order to force through a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 by limiting the opportunity for opponents to object.

Judge Raymond Doherty said the question was not a matter for the courts and was a political issue.

