INX Media case: SC allows Chidambaram to withdraw plea against NBW, remand orders of trial court

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed former union minister P Chidambaram to withdraw his plea against non-bailable warrant and remand orders of the trial court in the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna passed the order after senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Chidambaram, said they have decided to unconditionally withdraw the petition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)