International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

INX Media case: SC allows Chidambaram to withdraw plea against NBW, remand orders of trial court

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 05-09-2019 11:39 IST
INX Media case: SC allows Chidambaram to withdraw plea against NBW, remand orders of trial court

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed former union minister P Chidambaram to withdraw his plea against non-bailable warrant and remand orders of the trial court in the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna passed the order after senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Chidambaram, said they have decided to unconditionally withdraw the petition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019