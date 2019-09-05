International Development News
Development News Edition
Aircel-Maxis cases: Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to P Chidambaram, son Karti

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 05-09-2019 14:12 IST
Aircel-Maxis cases: Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to P Chidambaram, son Karti

A Delhi court Thursday granted anticipatory bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in Aircel Maxis cases filed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. Special Judge O P Saini granted relief to the Chidambarams and directed them to join the probe in the cases.

"In event of arrest, they be released on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of like amount. The accused are directed to join the investigation,” the court said. The Chidambarams are under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Aircel-Maxis deal as also the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
