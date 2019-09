Long queues at the southeastern port of Dover are a material risk if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal, Michael Gove, the British minister in charge of coordinating no-deal Brexit planning, said on Thursday.

Asked about the possibility of queues of lorries in Dover, Gove told a parliamentary committee: "I don't think they are inevitable but they are a material risk."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)