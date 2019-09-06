International Development News
PTI New Delhi
Updated: 06-09-2019 11:26 IST
SC refuses to release for 3 more months Rs 10 crore deposited by Karti for traveling abroad

Karti Chidambaram (file pic) Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to release for three more months the Rs 10 crore deposited by Karti Chidambaram with the apex court's registry for traveling abroad. A bench headed by Justice Deepak Gupta said the amount will continue to remain in fixed deposit for another three months.

Karti, who is facing proceedings in cases like Aircel-Maxis and money laundering matters, had deposited Rs 10 crore pursuant to the condition imposed by the apex court for traveling abroad. The apex court had in May too dismissed his plea seeking the return of the Rs 10 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
