Denmark discusses Hormuz international naval mission with European allies

Reuters Copenhagen
Updated: 06-09-2019 17:19 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NATODepSpox)

Denmark's prime minister said on Friday that the Nordic NATO member is in talks with a number of European allies about an international naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We are looking into the possibility of a Danish naval contribution in an international European-led effort," said PM Mette Frederiksen.

"We are in dialogue with a number of European countries about how such an effort can be organised".

COUNTRY : Denmark
