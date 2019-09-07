Syrian army foils drone attack on military base in northwest

The Syrian army said on Saturday its air defenses foiled a drone attack by "terrorist" groups on a main military base in northwestern Syria where a Russian-brokered ceasefire has stopped months of fighting. The three drones, which were carrying explosives, were shot down on Friday and destroyed without causing any losses, the army said in a statement reported on Syrian state media.

The Idlib region saw a lull in air raids that have been pounding rebel-held territory after Russia's defense ministry announced on Aug. 30 that Syrian forces would unilaterally cease-fire in a "de-escalation zone" brokered two years ago. The Russian defense ministry also urged insurgent factions to join the truce.

