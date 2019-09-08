Jharkhand: Woman gets life sentence for killing 2 boys for stealing food

A Jharkhand court has given life sentence to a middle-aged woman for poisoning two boys to death for stealing food. The incident had occurred in Dumka district five years ago.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (second), Pawan Kumar, on Saturday found Mukhi Hembrom guilty and also slapped a fine of Rs 27,000 on her, Additional Public Prosecutor Surendra Prasad Sinha said. Hembrom had on November 19, 2014, invited two brothers -- seven year-old Ganesh Hansda and six-year-old Avinash Hansda -- for dinner at her residence in the district's Dhaka village and served them food laced with poison.

It was found that the woman had poisoned the boys as a punishment for allegedly stealing food from her house, Sinha said.

