Reuters Tehran
Updated: 09-09-2019 14:47 IST
Israel says rockets fired from Syria but fell short

Iranian-backed Shi'ite militias fired rockets at Israel from Syria on Monday but they fell short, the Israeli military said. "A number of rockets were launched by Shi'ite militias operating under the command of the Iranian Quds Force from Syrian territory near Damascus," the military said, referring to the overseas arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

"All failed to hit Israeli territory."

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
